Pure Sunfarms
About this product
Created in Vancouver, D. Bubba (Death Bubba) is a well-known BC strain. A pungent cross of Death Star and Bubba Kush, the Pure Sunfarms phenotype is grown in a modern greenhouse in the Fraser Valley. The buds are dense and lightly feathered, with dark green leaves almost completely concealed by a heavy icing of trichomes. D. Bubba presents flavours and aromas reminiscent of spicy earth (caryophyllene), gassy hops (humulene), and creamy coffee (bisabolol).
Death Bubba effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
265 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
36% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!