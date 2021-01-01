Pure Sunfarms
About this product
Full of flavour, each batch of Pure Sunfarms Sativa is chosen to deliver consistent potency with medium THC potential and upfront aromatics, from the first flower to the last. Grown in a sunlight-filled, modern greenhouse in British Columbia, the buds are trimmed and hand-groomed, dried and cured with care. Each Sativa pack contains a single strain, with aromas ranging from fresh to fruity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!