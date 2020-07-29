Pure Sunfarms
Pennywise 1:1 is a strain with naturally balanced THC and CBD, featuring a high potential of total cannabinoids. A hybrid of CBD-rich Harlequin and a high-THC Jack the Ripper, Pennywise 1:1 offers aromas of sweet earth, woody herbs, and fresh cut grass, from dominant terpenes including myrcene, guaiol, and bisabolol. It has tightly packed buds which showcase a blend of olive-coloured leaves and burnt orange pistils under a cover of milky trichomes.
Pennywise effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
307 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
