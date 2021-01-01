Pure Sunfarms
About this product
Pure Sunfarms CBD Oil 30 is a moderate strength ingestible oil at 30 mg/g. It features CBD distillate blended in a natural, vegan MCT oil for a smooth, non-impairing experience. Its flavour is subtle enough to be taken directly or added to your favourite smoothie. Packaged in a recyclable amber glass bottle, the oil is easily measured for precision and control. Every component is thoroughly tested for purity, quality, and safety.
