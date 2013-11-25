About this product

Pure Sunfarms 510 vape cartridges are filled with full spectrum, single-strain, whole bud extracts - and nothing else. White Rhino is an indica-dominant strain, selected for its fruity flavours of blueberries and mangos, green grapes, and Thai basil, extracted from the original BC-grown flower, with no additives. Fitted with a custom ceramic mouthpiece, and featuring a glass tank and ceramic coil, every component of Pure Sunfarms’ cartridges is thoroughly tested for quality and safety.