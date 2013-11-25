Pure Sunfarms
White Rhino Full Spectrum 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5g
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Pure Sunfarms 510 vape cartridges are filled with full spectrum, single-strain, whole bud extracts - and nothing else. White Rhino is an indica-dominant strain, selected for its fruity flavours of blueberries and mangos, green grapes, and Thai basil, extracted from the original BC-grown flower, with no additives. Fitted with a custom ceramic mouthpiece, and featuring a glass tank and ceramic coil, every component of Pure Sunfarms’ cartridges is thoroughly tested for quality and safety.
White Rhino effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
806 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
37% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
