Ahead of your next party or social event, be sure to stock up on Acapulco Gold cannabis seeds. This 80% sativa, 20% indica is said to the ultimate party-starter thanks to its energy and mood-boosting effects. It doesn’t take much Acapulco Gold to notice the happy, euphoric, and revitalizing effects. Users typically note feeling in a good mood minutes after their first inhale. This is also the strain you want to smoke around friends and family. It’s a highly social experience, which means you can expect to engage in interesting conversations with others all night long (or all day long).
In most cases, we recommend Acapulco Gold for daytime use as it’s highly energizing and awakening. Too much of this hybrid in the evening may lead to insomnia or sleep loss. Unlike a cup of coffee in the morning, Acapulco Gold won’t give you the anxious jitters or paranoia behavior. There’s a relaxing side to Acapulco Gold cannabis seeds. Before you grow this strain at home, be advised that it comes with a strong pine aroma that can blow your cover if you have nosy neighbors. It might be better to grow Acapulco Gold outdoors where wind can air out the aroma.
Strain Type Sativa
Type 20% Indica, 80% Sativa
THC 24%
CBD Low
Effects Energetic, Happy, Relaxed
Medical Daytime, Depression, Fatigue, Pain, Stress
Flavor Pine, Pungent, Sweet
Flowering Type Photoperiod
Flowering Time 70 – 80 Days
Where to Grow Indoor/Outdoor
Indoor Yield 450g/m2
Outdoor Yield 500g/plant
Plant Height Medium
Sex Feminized
Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a leading provider of cannabis strains in Canada and in the world. We are the ideal online market for high quality marijuana seeds in different varieties: Autoflowering, Feminized and CBD marijuana seeds. So whether it is some massive yielders you’re looking for, or very interesting phenotypes, we’ve got you covered! Looking for seeds that will survive North America's harsh climate? You came to the right place.
