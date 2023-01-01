This 100% auto and stable, Indica-dominant strain was created by crossing blueberry genetics with Ruderalis. Blueberry is famous for its lovely blue and purple shades. The aroma is sweet and fruity, reminiscent of blueberries.This makes the strain a great solution for both recreational and medicinal use.



From the recreational perspective, Blueberry is an excellent strain for a deep stone and body high that gives users an euphoric effect by providing pleasant relaxation. In high enough doses it often has the ability to couch-lock the participant, so it is not ideal for productivity, but perfect for quiet nights to unwind.



From the medical perspective, according to relevant published literature, Blueberry is a strain that has almost narcotic properties therefore it is commonly used as a painkiller for both injury caused and long-lasting chronic pain/damaged nerves. Due to the same narcotic properties Blueberry is also an ideal solution relieving stress related insomnia and facilitating deep, lasting sleep.

Blueberry can be used to treat many medical conditions such as headaches, lack of appetite, muscle spasms, cramps, migraines, and nausea. It can also help in depression, stress, anxiety, PTSD, ADD/ADHD and bipolar disorder.



Blueberry is famously enjoyable and a classy cannabis that comes with tasty flavor and colors. Its high is strong, and thus this strain is not advisable for inexperienced users as paranoia and dizziness may occur.



Auto Blueberry INFO



Variety 75% Indica

Where to Grow Indoor / Outdoor

Flowering Time 50-60 days

Taste / Flavor Fruity, Sweet

Effect Relaxing High

THC Content 20.33%

