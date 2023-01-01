Blue Minto Cannabis Seeds Feminized

Blue Minto is an indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the classic Blueberry X Chocolo Minto strains. Known for its amazing taste and blissful high, Blue Minto is one for the ages. This bud packs a sweet blueberry cookie taste with touches of sour citrus and fresh mint, too. The aroma is of flowery citrus and sweet fruity blueberries with a nutty and slightly spicy overtone that sweetens as you toke.



The Blue Minto is one that's relaxing and soothing in nature, hitting both mind and body and truly helping you kick back and relax. You'll feel a slight boost at the onset of the high, filling your mind with a lightheaded sense of euphoria.



This is often accompanied by feelings of creativity and a touch of motivation that's perfect for when you're talking to friends or just working on the latest page in your adult coloring book. A deep physical relaxing sense accompanies this heady lift, keeping you slightly couch-locked and pain-free. In combination with its high 18-20% THC level, these effects make Blue Minto the perfect tasty treat for patients with chronic pain, depression, chronic stress and appetite loss or nausea.



Blue Minto INFO

THC level Up to 19 % to 21%

Indica / Sativa Indica 60 % / Sativa 40 %

Climate Indoor / Outdoor

Yield indoor Up to 550 grams

Yield outdoor Up to 750 grams

Flowering time 8 To 9 weeks

Harvest month October

Grow difficulty Moderate

