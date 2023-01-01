This is a cross between the highly renowned Skunk variety and the Northern Light variety. It is an Indica-dominant medicinal variety par excellence. The sweet and decidedly intense taste of Skunk is very notable and helps with relaxation.



Beginners show great interest in this hybrid as it is easy to grow and produces a high yield, reaching up to 900 g outdoors. It is ready in 55 to 65 days and may be harvested in early October. It is an exuberant plant that produces large flower heads and few leaves, making it easy to handle and manicure.



Details

Type: Indoor / Outdoor

THC: 19%

Flavour: Smooth Skunky taste

Genetics: 80% Indica / 20% Sativa

Specifics: Northern Light X Skunk1

Flowering Time: Indoor: 55 to 65 days/ Outdoor: October

