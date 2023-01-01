About this product
The most potent CBD strain in our entire selection.
The Quebec CBD 20-1 gets its name from the CBD to THC ratio of 20:1 that it consistently carries.This 20% content of CBD makes this strain an ideal variety for medicinal purposes
We crossed CBD 20-1 from an ACDC and Columbian Thai hybrid mother plant and a pungent Sour Diesel father plant. As a result, we were left with 2 different phenotypes; one has more Sativa traits while the other carries more Indica characteristics.
Our Indica phenotype generally produces a bigger yield with denser buds. On the other hand, the Sativa phenotype delivers more flowers, on average. There is a clear difference between the two phenotypes, but deciding on them ultimately lands on your preference and what effects you want most out of the plant. This allows cultivators to nurture the same phenos together from an early stage in the grow cycle, if desired. Whatever you decide on, if you’re looking for all the CBD effects that cannabis can provide, this is a number one hitter on the market.
Quebec CBD 20-1 INFO
Effect: Relaxed High
Type: Indica
Yield (indoor): 450g./m2
Yield (outdoors): 800g./plant
THC/CBD: 1.0% THC / 20% CBD
Rich in: CBG, CBN, THEV, CBDV
Flowering Period/Finishing: 60-65 days / early October
The Quebec CBD 20-1 gets its name from the CBD to THC ratio of 20:1 that it consistently carries.This 20% content of CBD makes this strain an ideal variety for medicinal purposes
We crossed CBD 20-1 from an ACDC and Columbian Thai hybrid mother plant and a pungent Sour Diesel father plant. As a result, we were left with 2 different phenotypes; one has more Sativa traits while the other carries more Indica characteristics.
Our Indica phenotype generally produces a bigger yield with denser buds. On the other hand, the Sativa phenotype delivers more flowers, on average. There is a clear difference between the two phenotypes, but deciding on them ultimately lands on your preference and what effects you want most out of the plant. This allows cultivators to nurture the same phenos together from an early stage in the grow cycle, if desired. Whatever you decide on, if you’re looking for all the CBD effects that cannabis can provide, this is a number one hitter on the market.
Quebec CBD 20-1 INFO
Effect: Relaxed High
Type: Indica
Yield (indoor): 450g./m2
Yield (outdoors): 800g./plant
THC/CBD: 1.0% THC / 20% CBD
Rich in: CBG, CBN, THEV, CBDV
Flowering Period/Finishing: 60-65 days / early October
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a leading provider of cannabis strains in Canada and in the world. We are the ideal online market for high quality marijuana seeds in different varieties: Autoflowering, Feminized and CBD marijuana seeds. So whether it is some massive yielders you’re looking for, or very interesting phenotypes, we’ve got you covered! Looking for seeds that will survive North America's harsh climate? You came to the right place.
State License(s)
BN745333070r t0001