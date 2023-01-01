Roji OGS Cannabis Seeds Feminized Roji OGS is intended for indoor and greenhouse cultivation unless planted outdoors in a warm climate such as that found in the California. It grows into a compact, bushy plant that is adaptable to a wide range of growing media.
Indoors flowering takes about 8 to 9 weeks to be ready to harvest good yields. Roji OGS has a potent THC level of up to 24%. This gives it the ability to induce a euphoria that calms you while slowing down your body. The result of this cross is a super resinous, compact cannabis strain that produces huge amounts of trichomes.
Roji OGS INFO Parents Nepali OG x Snow Lotus x Skunk Type 40% Indica / 60% Sativa THC level 21 – 24 % CBD level Low Flowering Time 60 – 65 days Flavors / Tropical / Berry / Cherry / Strawberry Effect Relaxing / Cerebral / Mood boosts Indoor Yield (400 g/m2) Outdoor Yield (600 gr) per plant Cultivate Indoors & Outdoors
