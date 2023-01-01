Queen Mary is an Emerald Cup-winning Social Equity Cannabis Brand founded by a Woman of Color.



Our purpose is for women to utilize cannabis as a natural alternative to addictive prescriptions. We have designed the ONLY daily cannabis regimen on the market. A 3 step process that will give you a euphoric high that will get you through your day while allowing you to be alert and functional.



Today’s gal on the go has so much on her plate. The daily pressure of her responsibilities and obligations is often overwhelming and the rise in the use of prescribed anti-depressants, stimulants, and opiates has led to addictions and overdoses at an alarming rate.



Having witnessed this destruction in our own family, Queen Mary is a brand designed to give women back their power and vivify their day.



Our products are formulated with natural vitamins and supplements for a more focused and targeted effect. So, whether you need a quick pick-me-up, a good night’s sleep, or just a moment to “Woosah”



Queen Mary is more than a brand it’s a homage to today’s woman.



Queen Mary~ A Fixin for A Vixen

