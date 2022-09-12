About this product
Qwest est né d’une profonde appréciation de la plante et de son processus. Nous sommes ici pour le voyage que chaque producteur entreprend à chaque nouvelle récolte et nous respectons le fait que même avec les cultivars les plus familiers, il est toujours possible d’aller au-delà de l’ordinaire. Arrivez du côté mûr de l’AMC. Composez le zeste de pomme, la chair sucrée et les éléments juteux du MAC avec le diesel puissant, excellent et riche en agrumes de Trophy Wife vous donne plus que votre Red Delicious. Pas digne d’une tarte et certainement introuvable dans n’importe quel verger, Apple Mac vaut la peine.
About this brand
QWEST CANNABIS
The Qwest Cannabis Estate sits in the Creston Valley - in the heart of British Columbia's traditional Cannabis Country where world-renowned BC Bud has been cultivated for decades.
Here our team of expert growers, with over 50 years combined experience in creating some of the world's best cannabis, nurture the plants with passion and care. They know that creating great flower is a true partnership between cultivar and cultivator. Between plant and person.
We cultivate uncommon strains and rare phenotypes: strains that embody the best aroma, taste, look, and effect. These rare and coveted strains are available only for a limited time.
Qwest Cannabis is handcrafted from the seed up.
Small Batch Grown: so we can carefully monitor and attend to each individual plants needs.
Hang Dried and dry trimmed: ensuring buds aren't overly handled, protecting the hard one trichomes.
Hand Trimmed: Each bud is custom hand-trimmed - ensuring the strains unique characteristics stand out.
Top Cut: We harvest only top cuts - giving you the densest most robust buds.
Mountain Water: Our plants are nourished from our own water source - pure glacial water that runs naturally through the Qwest Estate.
