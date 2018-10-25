QWEST CANNABIS
Forbidden Fruit
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
Forbidden Fruit effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
1% of people say it helps with headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
