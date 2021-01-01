QWEST CANNABIS
Ice Qwest a.k.a Ice Cream Cake
Product rating:
About this product
A rare selection from the Qwest Reserve collection.
A true overachiever of a new era: Ice Cream Cake. A cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato 33. Candy like in appearance with a creamy dessert-like taste. It is as sweet as the name suggests.
Dense and expertly cured. It will leave you feeling cool, floating, peaceful. Discover this critically acclaimed strain.
Small batch grown, hang dried, hand-trimmed and expertly cured for a cannabis experience beyond the ordinary.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!