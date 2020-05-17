QWEST CANNABIS
Kush Mints
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Kush Mints effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
81 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
32% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
29% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
27% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
3% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
3% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
