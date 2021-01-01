QWEST CANNABIS
Wedding Breath
Wedding Breath holds a special place in the Qwest Reserve Collection. It is truly a unique breed, resulting from a cross between the famously delicious Wedding Cake and the trichome rich Mendo Breath. Dense crystal-caked buds that burn to a clean white ash.
The mouth feel is rich and creamy and you'll taste a subtle spice.
Discover this rare strain meticulously cultivated and expertly cured by Qwest. cured by Qwest.
