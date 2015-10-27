QWEST CANNABIS
Vision Qwest a.k.a Strawberry Cough
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Strawberry Cough is Sativa dominant. It boasts a heritage of satisfaction which spans generations. Revered for its affluent lineage it has a rich & sprawling variety of phenotypes. The enticing taste of strawberry will please any sweet tooth. It is equal parts business & pleasure.
Small batch grown, hang dried, hand-trimmed and expertly cured for a cannabis experience beyond the ordinary.
Strawberry Cough effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,883 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!