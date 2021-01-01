QWEST CANNABIS
Zest Qwest a.k.a Super Lemon Haze
About this product
Super Lemon Haze. Sativa dominant. It has a frosty layer of kief baring the much sought after ‘blonde’ tint. Known to have won many an award for its naturally lanky flowers donning a firm bud structure along with the signature aromatic decadence of zesty citrus.
Small batched, hang dried, hand-trimmed and expertly cured for a cannabis experience beyond the ordinary.
