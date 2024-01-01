JoyPets CBD Catnip Mix treats are a safe and effective solution to help your kitties stay calm and relaxed! These treats contain Broad Spectrum CBD and your cat will love them! Broad Spectrum CBD is much stronger than CBD Isolate, because it contains more parts of the hemp plant. We make our Pain & Inflammation treats stronger than the rest, to help manage your pets' pain.



As our pets age they can start to feel pain, soreness, and experience some inflammation in their bones and joints. JoyPets works to relieve that, by using high doses of Broad Spectrum CBD that will work naturally on your pet.



JoyPets Pain & Inflammation treats are perfect to use anyday and anytime! JoyPets Catnip Mix treats are designed to keep your pets discomfort under control. There are a number of situations where your pet may feel irritated due to the pain that they are under, whether it be an injury, old age, or stiff joints. When your pet takes CBD, it interacts with their endocannabinoid system to help relieve some of that pain and discomfort. JoyPets included CBD as well as other ingredients to provide as many benefits as possible!



Our Catnip Mix treats are made with Broad Spectrum CBD, one jar contains approx. 200MG of CBD. Each treat contains approx. 1MG of CBD. The recommended serving size is 10 treats!



At RA Royal, we work hard at making high-quality and safe products for you and your pets! We keep in mind everyone and every pet, if this treat is not right for you, browse our wide selection of other treats, here. They all feature different benefits and we hope you find the one you’re looking for! We recommend consulting with your veterinarian before giving any new supplements to your dog to ensure it's the right fit for their individual health needs.



Ingredients: Chicken By-Product Meal, Ground Corn, Animal Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Brewers Rice, Wheat Flour, Dried Meat By-Products, Natural Flavors, Brewers Dried Yeast, Potassium Chloride, Chlorine Chloride, Salt, Yellow #5, Blue #2, Taurine, DL-Methionine, Calcium Carbonate, Catnip Powder, DL-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate (source of Vitamin E), Zinc Sulfate, Mixed Tocopherols (preservative), Red #40, Dried Cheese, Copper Sulfate, Vitamin A Acetate, Niacin Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Manganese Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Biotin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Potassium Iodide, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Folic Acid, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)

