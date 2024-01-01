JoyPets CBD Crunchy Mix treats are a safe and effective solution to help your kitties stay calm and relaxed, while getting the numerous benefits of our high quality ingredients! These treats contain Broad Spectrum CBD, vitamins, and taurine. The benefits are never-ending! Vitamins and taurine combined with Broad Spectrum CBD will help your cat’s health and overall well being, all while providing a calming and relaxing sensation.



JoyPets treats are perfect to use anyday and anytime! JoyPets is designed to keep your dog’s or cat's stress and anxiety under control, making them feel more comfortable and safe. There are a number of situations where your pet may feel stressed, for example when guests come to the house, loud noises, such as thunder, neighbors, or being left home alone. When your pet takes CBD, it interacts with their endocannabinoid system to help boost the feelings of calm and relaxation. JoyPets included CBD as well as other ingredients to provide as many benefits as possible!



Our Crunchy Mix treats are made with Broad Spectrum CBD, one jar contains approx. 200MG of CBD. Each treat contains approx. 1 MG of CBD. The recommended serving size is 10 treats!



At RA Royal, we work hard at making high-quality and safe products for you and your pet! We keep in mind everyone and every pet, if this treat is not right for you, browse our wide selection of other treats, here. They all feature different benefits and we hope you find the one you’re looking for! We recommend consulting with your veterinarian before giving any new supplements to your dog to ensure it's the right fit for their individual health needs.



Ingredients: Chicken By-Product Meal, Ground Corn, Animal Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Brewers Rice, Wheat Flour, Dried Meat By-Products, Natural Flavors (source of Liver Flavor), Brewers Dried Yeast, Potassium Chloride, Caramel Color, Salt, Taurine, DL-Methionine, Calcium Carbonate, DL-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate (source of Vitamin E), Zinc Sulfate, Mixed Tocopherols (preservative), Natural Beef Flavor, Red #40, Dried Cheese, Copper Sulfate, Vitamin A Acetate, Niacin Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Manganese Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Biotin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Potassium Iodide, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Folic Acid, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)

