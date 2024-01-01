JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. These baked Bear Treats provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your pet's favorite treat made with peanut butter and molasses! The yummy CBD infused treats let your dog experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil perfect for anxious and nervous dogs. NO THC.



This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet's diet.



Made with natural, kosher ingredients.



No animal parts or by-products.

Treats come in fun bear shapes.

100% sourced and made in the USA!



Guaranteed Analysis

Crude Protein 7.0% min

Crude Fat 13.0% min

Crude Fiber 2.0% max

Moisture 5.0% max



Specifications

Lifestage: Adult

Breed Size: Small Breeds, Medium Breeds, Large Breeds, All Breeds

Special Diet: Human-Grade, Vegetarian, Limited Ingredient Diet, Flax-Free, Pea-Free



Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Peanut Butter, Molasses, Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Butter Flavor. Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), glycerin.



Caloric Content

9.5 kcal/treat



Feeding Instructions

Toy-size: 1-2



Small/Medium: 2-3



Large: 4-5





