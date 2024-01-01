JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. These baked Bear Treats provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your pet's favorite treat made with peanut butter and molasses! The yummy CBD infused treats let your dog experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil perfect for anxious and nervous dogs. NO THC.
This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet's diet.
Made with natural, kosher ingredients.
No animal parts or by-products. Treats come in fun bear shapes. 100% sourced and made in the USA!
Guaranteed Analysis Crude Protein 7.0% min Crude Fat 13.0% min Crude Fiber 2.0% max Moisture 5.0% max
Specifications Lifestage: Adult Breed Size: Small Breeds, Medium Breeds, Large Breeds, All Breeds Special Diet: Human-Grade, Vegetarian, Limited Ingredient Diet, Flax-Free, Pea-Free
R.A. Royal is a company devoted to the creation of high-quality and diverse hemp products... delivered to your door! Our team works to guarantee outstanding and consistent products. All our hemp is organically grown and carefully processed. We are a Florida, USA-based independent business.