JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. These Crunchy Dog Treats provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your pet's favorite treat made with Beef and Cheese ! The yummy CBD infused treats let your dog experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil perfect for anxious and nervous dogs. NO THC.



This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet's diet.



INGREDIENTS: Brewers rice, ground wheat, glycerin, ground yellow corn, wheat flour, chicken by-product meal, natural flavors, corn gluten meal, dried whey, wheat starch, beef, egg and chicken flavor, dried cheese powder, oat fiber, sugar, salt, phosphoric acid, animal fat (preserved with mixed-tocopherols, sorbic acid (a preservative), calcium propionate (a preservative), Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Yellow 6, citric acid, preserved with mixed-tocopherols, rosemary extract, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)



Store in a cool, dry place.



CALORIE CONTENT: (calculated): 3269kcal/kg 21.2 kcal/piece.



NUTRITION FACTS: Crude Protein Min. (13.0), Crude Fat Min. (4.0%), Crude Fiber Max. (3.0%), Moisture Max. (12.0%)



STRENGTH: 100mg



TREAT FLAVOR: Beef & Cheese



TREAT FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Consult with your Vet as to how much CBD mg your pet should consume per day, “Feeding Instructions” pertain to the “treat” itself.

