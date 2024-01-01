JoyPets CBD Baked Hugs are a safe and effective solution to help your furry friend stay calm and relaxed, while getting the numerous benefits of our high quality ingredients! These treats contain Broad Spectrum CBD, wholesome grains, and they are made with real beef. The benefits are never-ending! Wholesome grains are a great source of protein, fiber, and essential fatty acids. Broad Spectrum CBD is much stronger than CBD Isolate, because it contains more parts of the hemp plant. We make our Pain & Inflammation treats stronger than the rest, to help manage your pets' pain.



As our pets age they can start to feel pain, soreness, and experience some inflammation in their bones and joints. JoyPets works to relieve that, by using high doses of Broad Spectrum CBD that will work naturally on your pet.



JoyPets Pain & Inflammation treats are perfect to use anyday and anytime! JoyPets Baked Hugs treats are designed to keep your pets discomfort under control. There are a number of situations where your pet may feel irritated due to the pain that they are under, whether it be an injury, old age, or stiff joints. When your pet takes CBD, it interacts with their endocannabinoid system to help relieve some of that pain and discomfort. JoyPets included CBD as well as other ingredients to provide as many benefits as possible!



Our Baked Hugs treats are made with Broad Spectrum CBD, one jar contains approx. 350MG of CBD. Each treat contains approx. 25MG of CBD. These treats are suitable for any dog to enjoy!



At RA Royal, we work hard at making high-quality and safe products for you and your furry friends! We keep in mind everyone and every pet, if this treat is not right for you, browse our wide selection of other treats, here. They all feature different benefits and we hope you find the one you’re looking for! We recommend consulting with your veterinarian before giving any new supplements to your dog to ensure it's the right fit for their individual health needs.



Ingredients: Brewers Rice, Ground Wheat, Glycerin, Ground Yellow Corn, Wheat Flour, Chicken By-Product Meal, Natural Flavors, Corn Gluten Meal, Dried Whey, Wheat Starch, Beef, Egg And Chicken Flavor, Dried Cheese Powder, Oat Fiber, Sugar, Salt, Phosphoric Acid, Animal Fat Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols, Sorbic Acid (a preservative), Calcium Propionate (a preservative), Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Yellow 6, Citric Acid (preserved with mixed tocopherols), Rosemary Extract, and Broad Spectrum Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)

