JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. Miniature bone-shaped cookies have a great taste and texture, not too hard or too soft. Treats satisfy the most finicky dogs around. Made with natural, kosher ingredients. Great for training medium to large size dogs and the perfect treat size. No animal parts and by-products.



Specifications

Lifestage: Adult

Breed Size: Small Breeds, Medium Breeds, Large Breeds, All Breeds

Food Form: Treats

Special Diet: Human-Grade, Vegetarian, Pea-Free, Limited Ingredient Diet, Chicken-Free



Guaranteed Analysis

Crude Protein 7.0% min

Crude Fat 16.0% min

Crude Fiber 1.0% max

Moisture 8.0% max



Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols, A Natural Form of Vitamin E), Sugar, Peanut Butter, Salt, Natural Peanut Flavor, Natural Butter Flavor, Turmeric, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), glycerin.



Caloric Content

13 kcal/treat



Feeding Instructions

Breed Size (Daily Feeding)



Toy: 1 - 3



Small/Medium: 3 - 6



Large: 5 - 10



