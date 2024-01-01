Joypets: CBD Dog Treats, Buddy Bones (100 MG)

by RA Royal
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. Miniature bone-shaped cookies have a great taste and texture, not too hard or too soft. Treats satisfy the most finicky dogs around. Made with natural, kosher ingredients. Great for training medium to large size dogs and the perfect treat size. No animal parts and by-products.

Specifications
Lifestage: Adult
Breed Size: Small Breeds, Medium Breeds, Large Breeds, All Breeds
Food Form: Treats
Special Diet: Human-Grade, Vegetarian, Pea-Free, Limited Ingredient Diet, Chicken-Free

Guaranteed Analysis
Crude Protein 7.0% min
Crude Fat 16.0% min
Crude Fiber 1.0% max
Moisture 8.0% max

Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols, A Natural Form of Vitamin E), Sugar, Peanut Butter, Salt, Natural Peanut Flavor, Natural Butter Flavor, Turmeric, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), glycerin.

Caloric Content
13 kcal/treat

Feeding Instructions
Breed Size (Daily Feeding)

Toy: 1 - 3

Small/Medium: 3 - 6

Large: 5 - 10

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand RA Royal
RA Royal
Shop products
R.A. Royal is a company devoted to the creation of high-quality and diverse hemp products... delivered to your door! Our team works to guarantee outstanding and consistent products. All our hemp is organically grown and carefully processed. We are a Florida, USA-based independent business.
Notice a problem?Report this item