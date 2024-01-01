JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. Miniature bone-shaped cookies have a great taste and texture, not too hard or too soft. Treats satisfy the most finicky dogs around. Made with natural, kosher ingredients. Great for training medium to large size dogs and the perfect treat size. No animal parts and by-products.
Specifications Lifestage: Adult Breed Size: Small Breeds, Medium Breeds, Large Breeds, All Breeds Food Form: Treats Special Diet: Human-Grade, Vegetarian, Pea-Free, Limited Ingredient Diet
Guaranteed Analysis Crude Protein 6.0% min Crude Fat 12.0% min Crude Fiber 1.0% max Moisture 8.0% max
Ingredients Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols, A Natural Form of Vitamin E), Sugar, Natural Chicken Flavor, Salt, Garlic Powder, Natural Butter Flavor, Turmeric, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), glycerin.
Caloric Content 13 kcal/treat
Feeding Instructions Breed Size (Daily Feeding)
Toy: 1 - 3
Small/Medium: 3 - 6
Large: 5 - 10
R.A. Royal is a company devoted to the creation of high-quality and diverse hemp products... delivered to your door! Our team works to guarantee outstanding and consistent products. All our hemp is organically grown and carefully processed. We are a Florida, USA-based independent business.