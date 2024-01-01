JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. Made and sourced in North America with turkey as the number one ingredient followed by other whole foods like yellow peas, chickpeas and more! Grain and gluten-free bite-sized treats are excellent for dogs with certain allergies or food intolerances. Oven-baked treats are rich in glucosamine HCL and chondroitin sulfate to support your pal’s bone, hip and joint health. Rich in antioxidants and vitamins from natural whole food ingredients including cranberries and blueberries. All-natural premium treats specially formulated with thoughtful ingredients for your furry friend.



Specifications

Lifestage: Adult

Breed Size: Small Breeds, Medium Breeds, Large Breeds, All Breeds

Food Form: Treats

Special Diet: Gluten Free, Grain-Free, No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy,



Guaranteed Analysis

Crude Protein 17.0% min

Crude Fat 11.0% min

Crude Fiber 5.0% max

Moisture 10.0% max

Glucosamine 750 mg/kg min

Chondroitin Sulfate 400 mg/kg min



Ingredients

Turkey, Yellow Peas, Chickpeas, Dried Potatoes, Flaxseed, Sweet Potatoes, Chicken Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Cane Molasses, Turmeric, Blueberries, Cranberries, Glucosamine HCL, Chondroitin Sulfate, Rosemary Extract, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), glycerin.



Caloric Content

5.3 kcal per treat.



Feeding Instructions

5 - 10 lbs: 4 - 8 treats

10 - 20 lbs: 8 - 12 treats

20 - 45 lbs: 12 - 23 treats

45 - 70 lbs: 23 - 32 treats

