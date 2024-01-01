JoyPets CBD Hearts are a safe and effective solution to help your furry friend stay calm and relaxed, while getting the numerous benefits of our high quality ingredients! These treats contain Broad Spectrum CBD, turkey, yellow peas, and chickpeas. The benefits are never-ending! These treats are also very rich in glucosamine HCL & chondroitin, antioxidants, and vitamins. These vitamins and nutrients are crucial when it comes to supporting healthy joints. They are grain and gluten free, as well! Broad Spectrum CBD is much stronger than CBD Isolate, because it contains more parts of the hemp plant. We make our Joint & Mobility treats stronger than the rest, to help manage your pets' discomfort.



As our pets age they can start to feel pain, soreness, and experience some inflammation in their bones and joints. JoyPets works to relieve that, by using high doses of Broad Spectrum CBD that will work naturally on your pet.



JoyPets Joint & Mobility treats are perfect to use anyday and anytime! JoyPets Joint & Mobility treats are designed to keep your pets discomfort under control. There are a number of situations where your pet may feel irritated due to the pain that they are under, whether it be an injury, old age, or stiff joints. When your pet takes CBD, it interacts with their endocannabinoid system to help relieve some of that pain and discomfort. JoyPets included CBD as well as other ingredients to provide as many benefits as possible!



Our Heart treats are made with Broad Spectrum CBD, one jar contains approx. 500MG of CBD. Each treat contains approx. 10MG of CBD. These treats are suitable for any dog to enjoy!



At RA Royal, we work hard at making high-quality and safe products for you and your furry friends! We keep in mind everyone and every pet, if this treat is not right for you, browse our wide selection of other treats, here. They all feature different benefits and we hope you find the one you’re looking for! We recommend consulting with your veterinarian before giving any new supplements to your dog to ensure it's the right fit for their individual health needs.



Ingredients: Turkey, Yellow Peas, Chickpeas, Dried Potatoes, Flaxseed, Sweet Potatoes, Chicken Fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols), Cane Molasses, Turmeric, Blueberries, Cranberries, Glucosamine HCL, Chondroitin Sulfate, Rosemary Extract, and Broad Spectrum Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)

