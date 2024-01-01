JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. These Crunchy Dog Treats provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your pet's favorite treat! The yummy CBD infused treats let your dog experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil perfect for anxious and nervous dogs. NO THC.



This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet's diet.



INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Meat & Bone Meal, Sugar, Natural Poultry Flavor, Animal Fat (Preserved with BHA/BHT), Calcium Carbonate, Cooked Beef Bone Marrow, Salt, Malted Barley, Vitamin E Supplement, Sodium Metabisulfite (a preservative), Natural Filet Mignon Flavor, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid, d-Calcium Pantothenate, Niacin, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin [Vitamin B2], Pyridoxine Hydrochloride[Vitamin B6], Vitamin D3 Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1], Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)



( This product is not intended to be a source of thiamine )



CALORIE CONTENT (calculated): 3350 kcal ME/ kg, 37 kcal ME/ treat.



Nutrition Facts: Crude Protein Min. (12.0%), Crude Fat Min. (9.0%), Crude Fiber Max. (3.0%), Moisture Max. (12.0%), Vitamin A Min. 6,000 IU/kg, Vitamin D Min. 800IU/kg, Vitamin E Min. 100 IU/kg .



STRENGTH: 100mg.



TREAT FLAVOR: Beef

