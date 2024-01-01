JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. Crunchy, bone-shaped treats have a texture that is not too hard or soft. Great for training or to serve as a reward with a peanut butter flavor that dogs will love. Grain-free recipe is made with natural, kosher ingredients that is great for sensitive stomachs. A healthy alternative to traditional dog treats that will appeal even to finicky eaters. Made in the USA with limited ingredients and no animal parts or by-products. Next best thing to homemade!
Specifications Lifestage: Adult Breed Size: Small Breeds, Medium Breeds, Large Breeds, All Breeds Food Form: Treats Special Diet: Grain-Free, No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy, Limited Ingredient Diet, Sensitive Digestion
Guaranteed Analysis Crude Protein 7.0% min Crude Fat 16.0% min Crude Fiber 1.0% max Moisture 8.0% max
R.A. Royal is a company devoted to the creation of high-quality and diverse hemp products... delivered to your door! Our team works to guarantee outstanding and consistent products. All our hemp is organically grown and carefully processed. We are a Florida, USA-based independent business.