JoyPets CBD Peanut Butter Bones are a safe and effective solution to help your furry friend stay calm and relaxed! These treats are made with Broad Spectrum CBD, which means it is much stronger than CBD Isolate, since there are more parts of the hemp plant infused in the treat. Broad Spectrum CBD will help to provide a calming and relaxing sensation, while your dog enjoys one of our best-selling treats!



JoyPets treats are perfect to use anyday and anytime! JoyPets is designed to keep your dog’s or cat's stress and anxiety under control, making them feel more comfortable and safe. There are a number of situations where your pet may feel stressed, for example when guests come to the house, loud noises, such as thunder, neighbors, or being left home alone. When your pet takes CBD, it interacts with their endocannabinoid system to help boost the feelings of calm and relaxation. JoyPets included CBD as well as other ingredients to provide as many benefits as possible!



Our Peanut Butter Bone treats are made with Broad Spectrum CBD, one jar contains approx. 350MG of CBD. Each treat contains approx. 15MG of CBD. These treats are suitable for any size dog!



At RA Royal, we work hard at making high-quality and safe products for you and your furry friends! We keep in mind everyone and every pet, if this treat is not right for you, browse our wide selection of other treats, here. They all feature different benefits and we hope you find the one you’re looking for! We recommend consulting with your veterinarian before giving any new supplements to your dog to ensure it's the right fit for their individual health needs.



Ingredients: Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols), Sugar, Peanut Butter, Salt, Natural Peanut Flavor, Natural Butter Flavor, Turmeric, and Broad Spectrum Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)

