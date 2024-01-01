JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. Specially formulated for your furry friend with thoughtful ingredients like real peanut butter. Oven-baked all-natural treat is made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Wholesome recipe doesn’t include corn, soy or meat by-products because your pal only deserves the best ingredients. Real peanut butter provides a great source of vitamins and minerals and delivers a taste that your canine companion will love. Made in small batches in Vernon, British Columbia, Canada, so you know that each bite is crafted with care.
Specifications Life stage: Adult Breed Size: Small Breeds, Medium Breeds, Large Breeds, All Breeds Food Form: Treats Special Diet: No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy, Pea-Free, Non-GMO
Guaranteed Analysis Crude Protein 16.0% min Crude Fat 7.0% min Crude Fiber 4.0% max Moisture 10.0% max
R.A. Royal is a company devoted to the creation of high-quality and diverse hemp products... delivered to your door! Our team works to guarantee outstanding and consistent products. All our hemp is organically grown and carefully processed. We are a Florida, USA-based independent business.