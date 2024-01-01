JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. These Crunchy Dog Treats provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your pet's favorite treat! The yummy CBD infused treats let your dog experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil perfect for anxious and nervous dogs. NO THC.



This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet's diet.



INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour, beef, soy flour, corn syrup, water sufficient for processing, propylene glycol, dried cheese, liver, animal fat (BHA used as a preservative), chicken by- product meal, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, salt, phosphoric acid, vegetable oil (mixed tocopherols used as a preservative), titanium dioxide (color), garlic powder, sorbic acid ( used as a preservative ), potassium sorbate ( used as a preservative), natural smoke flavor, Yellow6, Yellow 5, Red 40, BHA (used as a preservative), lactic acid, citric acid ( used as a preservative ), Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)



CALORIE CONTENT : 2710 kcal/kg; 30 kcal/treat.



NUTRITION FACTS: Crude Protein Min. (15.0%), Crude Fat Min. (7.0%), Crude Fiber Max. (1.5%), Moisture Max. (29.0%)



STRENGTH: 100mg



FLAVOR: Beef & Cheese



TREAT FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Consult with your Vet as to how much CBD mg your pet should consume per day, “Feeding Instructions” pertain to the “treat” itself.

Show more