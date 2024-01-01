JoyPets CBD Snack Bones are a safe and effective solution to help your furry friend stay calm and relaxed, while getting the numerous benefits of our high quality ingredients! These treats contain CBD Isolate, calcium, and real bone marrow. The benefits are never-ending! Calcium combined with CBD Isolate will help promote your dog’s growth, a healthy heart, bones, and teeth, all while providing a calming and relaxing sensation.



JoyPets treats are perfect to use anyday and anytime! JoyPets is designed to keep your dog’s or cat's stress and anxiety under control, making them feel more comfortable and safe. There are a number of situations where your pet may feel stressed, for example when guests come to the house, loud noises, such as thunder, neighbors, or being left home alone. When your pet takes CBD, it interacts with their endocannabinoid system to help boost the feelings of calm and relaxation. JoyPets included CBD as well as other ingredients to provide as many benefits as possible!



Our Snack Bone treats are made with CBD Isolate, one jar contains approx. 250MG of CBD. Each treat contains approx. 8MG of CBD. These treats are suitable for any size dog!



At RA Royal, we work hard at making high-quality and safe products for you and your furry friends! We keep in mind everyone and every pet, if this treat is not right for you, browse our wide selection of other treats, here. They all feature different benefits and we hope you find the one you’re looking for! We recommend consulting with your veterinarian before giving any new supplements to your dog to ensure it's the right fit for their individual health needs.



Ingredients: Wheat Flour, Meat and Bone Meal, Sugar, Dried Poultry By-Products Digest, Cooked Bone Marrow Beef Fat (preserved with tocopherols), Salt, Corn Starch, Annatto Color, Red Iron Oxide (Color), Red 40, Sodium Metabisulfite (used as a preservative), and Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)

