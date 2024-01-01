JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. These Softies Dogs Treats provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your pet's favorite treat! The yummy CBD infused treats let your dog experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil perfect for anxious and nervous dogs. NO THC.
This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet's diet.
R.A. Royal is a company devoted to the creation of high-quality and diverse hemp products... delivered to your door! Our team works to guarantee outstanding and consistent products. All our hemp is organically grown and carefully processed. We are a Florida, USA-based independent business.