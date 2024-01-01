JoyPets CBD Chewies are a safe and effective solution to help your furry friend stay calm and relaxed! These treats are made with CBD Isolate and fresh chicken liver. The texture of the treat is very soft, which makes these treats perfect for older dogs! CBD Isolate will help to provide a calming and relaxing sensation, while your dog enjoys one of our best-selling treats and the benefits that come with them!



JoyPets treats are perfect to use anyday and anytime! JoyPets is designed to keep your dog’s or cat's stress and anxiety under control, making them feel more comfortable and safe. There are a number of situations where your pet may feel stressed, for example when guests come to the house, loud noises, such as thunder, neighbors, or being left home alone. When your pet takes CBD, it interacts with their endocannabinoid system to help boost the feelings of calm and relaxation. JoyPets included CBD as well as other ingredients to provide as many benefits as possible!



Our Chewies treats are made with CBD Isolate, one jar contains approx. 250MG of CBD. Each treat contains approx. 7MG of CBD. These treats are suitable for any size dog! However, our customers find that their older dogs really enjoy these treats, since the texture of them makes it easy to eat. These treats work best with dogs who have tender gums or brittle teeth.



At RA Royal, we work hard at making high-quality and safe products for you and your furry friends! We keep in mind everyone and every pet, if this treat is not right for you, browse our wide selection of other treats, here. They all feature different benefits and we hope you find the one you’re looking for! We recommend consulting with your veterinarian before giving any new supplements to your dog to ensure it's the right fit for their individual health needs.



Ingredients: Chicken Liver, Chicken Meal, Wheat Flour, Glycerine, Phosphoric Acid, Salt, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Calcium Propionate, BHA (preservative), Rosemary Extract, and Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate

