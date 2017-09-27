Enjoy our supreme hemp-based tank: the Delta-8 Strawberry Cough Vape Cartridge. It features flavors of juicy strawberry with notes of pepper and pine. It has focus-enhancing, energizing effects due to its Sativa terpene formula.



We start with premium hemp-based cannabis distillate and add natural, non-synthetic terpenes to create a sublime vaping experience.



Our vape tanks are compatible with any 510-thread vaping device.

