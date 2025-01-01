R.A. Royal Banana Runtz tastes like ripe banana, with notes of herbs and cannabis. It is uplifting and creativity-boosting, thanks to our hybrid terpene formula. We start with delta-8 THC distillate and add all-natural, non-synthetic terpenes to create hemp-derived vaping perfection. These vapes are rechargeable, with the USB-C charging port on the bottom of the device.



Each vape features 2 grams of terpene-enhanced distillate, for an approximate total of 1800 MG of Delta-8 THC.

