R.A. Royal Cake is formulated to resemble the cannabis strain of the same name. Its taste is floral, herbal, and earthy, with notes of lemon and mango. It has a mind and body-balancing effect thanks to our hybrid terpene formula. We start with delta-8 THC distillate and add all-natural, non-synthetic terpenes to create hemp-derived vaping perfection. Our vape pens use the same premium formula as our tanks, but feature the added convenience of being self-contained glass and metal vaping devices. They are rechargeable, thanks to the included micro USB power cable.



Each pen features approximately 850 MG of Delta-8 THC in a 1 ML tank.



Ingredients:



Delta 8 THC Distillate (850 MG)

Propylene Glycol

Terpenes



Directions for Delta-8 Vapes:

1. Take one inhalation, holding for a few seconds, and then exhale smoothly. New users should follow the adage, "Go low and slow."



2. Repeat three to four times, waiting at least 1 minute between each draw.



3. If desired, repeat after 30-40 minutes.



4. Charge when not in use with the included USB cable.



Warnings and Disclaimers Concerning the Use of Delta-8:



Delta-8 may show up in a THC drug test.

May cause drowsiness.

Adult use only. Not for use by minors or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Consult your physician before using our products.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.

The Delta-8 THC in R.A. Royal CBD products is a natural constituent of the industrial hemp plant.

This product contains a total Delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

The Delta-8 experience varies with each user. We recommend conservative dosing.

Underage sale prohibited: R.A. Royal CBD does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (USCSA).

This product is federally legal in the USA under the 2018 Farm Bill.

State laws governing the legality of Delta-8 may vary.

