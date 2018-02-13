About this product
About this strain
Strawberry Amnesia effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
57 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
38% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
