Our Delta-8 THC Strawberry Honey Sticks are ideal for those who wish to ingest their hemp-derived THC orally. We use filtered, USA-produced honey. This honey is perfect on toast, mixed with a hot drink, or straight out of the stick. Our honey sticks combine 150 MG of Delta-8 THC and 100 MG of CBD isolate per jar, and are available in six delicious flavors (including unflavored). Delta-8 THC is a hemp-derived, federally-approved cannabinoid.



Ingredients:

Filtered Honey, Delta-8 THC Distillate, CBD Isolate, Food Coloring, Natural Flavor.



Product Size:

10 Honey Straws per jar.



If you are new to Delta-8 THC, use a dose of one straw until familiar with the effects. Onset time for orally ingested Delta-8's effects is about 60 minutes.



Potency per Straw:

Approx. 15 MG Delta-8 THC, Approx. 10 MG CBD



Potency per Jar:

Approx. 150 MG Delta-8 THC, Approx. 100 MG CBD



Directions for the Delta-8 with CBD Honey Sticks:



Method 1 (Mixing with Food Or Drink):



Cut one end of the straw.

Hold the straw's open end over your food or drink. Squeeze the straw at the top and pull downward until all the honey is dispensed. If using with a drink, ensure that you mix the honey well with your beverage. The honey will mix better with a hot drink.



Method 2 (Direct From the Straw):



Cut one end of the straw.

Place the straw's open end in your mouth. Gently squeeze the straw from the bottom and pull up until the straw is empty.



Warnings and Disclaimers Concerning the Use of Delta-8:



May show up in a THC drug test (Delta-8 only).

May cause drowsiness.

Adult use only. Not for use by minors or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Consult your physician before using our products.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.

The Delta-8 THC in R.A. Royal CBD products is a natural constituent of the industrial hemp plant.

This product contains a total Delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

The Delta-8 experience varies with each user. We recommend conservative dosing.

Underage sale prohibited: R.A. Royal CBD does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (USCSA).

