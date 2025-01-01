R.A. Royal Fruits 1000x CBD Banana Chips provides a natural CBD hemp extract in your favorite fruity taste! The delectable CBD infused fruits manufactured from industrial hemp plants will let you experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil. NO THC.



INGREDIENTS: Bananas, Sugar, Coconut Oil., Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), and Proprietary Blend Extract including Melatonin. Product of Philippines. Store in a cool and dry place.



NUTRITION FACTS: Serving size 2 pieces (40g), Calories 180, Total Fat 9g (14%), Saturated Fat 8g (40%), Trans Fat 0g (0%), Cholesterol 0mg (0%), Sodium 5mg (0%), Total Carbohydrate 16g (5%), Dietary Fiber 2g (8%), Total Sugars 5g, Includes 0g Added Sugars (0%), Protein 1g, Vit. D 0mcg (0%), Iron (8%).



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 8 total in one day.



STRENGTH: 1000MG



FRUIT: Banana

