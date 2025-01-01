R.A. Royal Fruits 1000x CBD Infused Pineapple provides a natural CBD hemp extract in your favorite fruity taste! The delectable CBD infused fruits manufactured from industrial hemp plants will let you experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil. NO THC.



INGREDIENTS: Pineapple, Cane Sugar, Sulphur Dioxide, Citric Acid, Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), and Proprietary Blend Extract including Melatonin. Product of Thailand. Store in a cool and dry place.



NUTRITION FACTS: Serving size 4 pieces (43g), Calories 140, Total Fat 0g (0%), Saturated Fat 0g (0%), Trans Fat 0g (0%), Cholesterol 0mg (0%), Sodium 20mg (1%), Total Carbohydrate 35g (12%), Dietary Fiber 2g (8%), Total Sugars 30g, Includes 0g Added Sugars (0%), Protein 0g, Vit. D 0mcg (0%), Calcium (2%), Iron (2%).



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 8 total in one day.



STRENGTH: 1000MG



FRUIT: Pineapple

read more