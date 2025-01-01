INGREDIENTS: Corn syrup, sugar, gelatin, humectant: sorbitol syrup, modified corn starch, acids: citric acid, invert sugar syrup, gelling agent: pectin, artificial and natural flavors, artificial color: yellow 5. Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), and Proprietary Blend Extract including Melatonin.



ALLERGEN INFORMATION: N/A



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2-3 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 8 in one day.



STRENGTH: 150mg.



GUMMIES PER POUCH: 8 Gummies.



CANDY: Gummy Banana.

