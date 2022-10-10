INGREDIENTS: Corn syrup, sugar, gelatin, dextrose, citric acid, corn starch, artificial and natural flavors, fractionated coconut oil, carnauba wax, beeswax, coating, artificial colors ( Yellow #5, Red #40, Blue #1). Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), and Proprietary Blend Extract including Melatonin.



ALLERGEN INFORMATION: Contains Tree Nut (coconut). Gluten-Free.



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2-3 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 8 in one day.



STRENGTH: 150mg.



GUMMIES PER POUCH: 16 Gummies.



CANDY: Gummy Bears.

