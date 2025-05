INGREDIENTS: Sugar, corn syrup, modified corn starch, water, dextrose, maltodextrin, citric acid, lactic acid, sodium lactose, artificial flavors, beeswax, carnauba wax, palm and coconut oil, colors: Yellow 5, Yellow, Red 40, Blue 1. Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), and Proprietary Blend Extract including Melatonin.



ALLERGEN INFORMATION: N/A



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2-3 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 8 in one day.



STRENGTH: 150mg.



GUMMIES PER POUCH: 8 Gummies.



CANDY: Gummy Fish.

read more