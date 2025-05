INGREDIENTS: Sugar, corn syrup, modified corn starch, citric acid, tartaric acid, natural and artificial flavors, yellow 5, yellow 6, red 40, blue 1. Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), and Proprietary Blend Extract including Melatonin.



ALLERGEN INFORMATION: Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products.



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2-3 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 8 in one day.



STRENGTH: 150mg.



GUMMIES PER POUCH: 20 Gummies.



CANDY: Sour Kids.

