INGREDIENTS: Corn syrup (from corn), Sugar (from beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived from fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (to prevent sticking), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow#6, FD&C Blue #1. Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), and Proprietary Blend Extract including Melatonin. Gluten-Free.



ALLERGEN INFORMATION: N/A



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2-3 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 8 in one day.



STRENGTH: 150mg.



GUMMIES PER POUCH: 8 Gummies.



CANDY: Sour Watermelon.

read more