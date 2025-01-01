CBD Gummies are the #1 CBD choice for many people wanting to take CBD oil (cannabidiol). R.A. Royal Gummies 600mg CBD Infused Power Belts provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your favorite CBD gummy taste! The chewy edible CBD infused candies manufactured from industrial hemp plants will let you experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil. NO THC.



INGREDIENTS: Sugar, glucose-fructose syrup, wheat flour, malic acid , palm oil, citric acid, artificial flavors, natural antioxidants (ascorbic acid, D-tocopherol), turmeric extract (color), artificial colors: FD&C Red 40, FD&C Yellow 5, FD&C Blue 1. Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), Melatonin and Proprietary Blend Extract.



ALLERGEN INFORMATION: Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy and milk products.



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2-3 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 8 in one day.



STRENGTH: 600mg



CANDY: Power Belt

read more