About this product
R.A. Royal Sweets: CBD Dark Chocolate Almonds (1000 MG)
by RA Royal
Hemp CBD ediblesIndicaTHC 18%CBD —
R.A. Royal Sweets: CBD Dark Chocolate Almonds (1000 MG)
by RA Royal
Hemp CBD ediblesIndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item