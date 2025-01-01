R.A. Royal Sweets 1000x CBD Milk Chocolate Pretzels provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your favorite Sweets! The delectable CBD Milk Chocolate Pretzels manufactured from industrial hemp plants will let you experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil. NO THC.



INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Coating (Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel, Partially Hydrogenated Palm), Cocoa (May Be Processed With Alkali). Skim Milk, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Vanillin. Pretzels(Soft Red Wheat Flour, Partially Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Soybeans), Salt, Corn Syrup, Sodium Bicarbonate, Yeast). Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)



ALLERGEN INFO: Manufactured on shared equipment with peanuts, soybeans, tree nuts, milk, eggs, wheat, and whey.



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 6 total in one day.



STRENGTH: 1000MG





